The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed deal of Atlas 2022 Holdings Ltd to increase its shareholding in Vodafone Group Plc from 14.6 per cent to less than 25 per cent.

It has also approved the acquisition of shareholding in Delanord Investments by Abu Dhabi Ports Company, said a post by CCI in platform ‘x’.

Abu Dhabi Ports Company, directly or indirectly, is engaged in the operation of ports and terminals, provision of short-sea vessel operation services, provision of non-vessel operating common carrier (NVOCC) services, and provision of freight forwarding services.

Delanord, directly or indirectly, is engaged in the provision of short-sea vessel operation services, NVOCC services, and in-land transportation services.

Atlas 2022 Holdings Limited (Atlas) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC (e&). Atlas was incorporated on 24th February 2022, in the Cayman Islands, for the purposes of acquiring and holding e&’s current 14.6% interest in Vodafone.

