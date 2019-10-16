CCI nods Kora Master Fund’s $75 m investment in Edelweiss Securities

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved Kora Master Fund LP investment of upto 10 per cent ($75 million) in Edelweiss Securities Ltd.

Kora, a foreign portfolio investor, proposes to invest $75 million in Edelweiss Securities and Edelweiss Global Investment Advisory (EGIA) subsidiaries, as set out in the share subscription agreement.

The principal activity of Kora is that of investment holding and related activities. The target entities belong to the Edelweiss Group with Edelweiss Financial Services as the ultimate holding company, an official release said.