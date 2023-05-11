Ceeta Industries Ltd. on Wednesday said that a ‘major’ fire occurred at the head office of the company in Kolkata on Tuesday at about 10 am.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the fire was brought under control but that the office building had been barricaded by the Fire Department resulting in disruption in the operations of the office ‘for a few days’ till the company makes alternative arrangements.

The company clarified that there were no human injuries or casualties reported. According to the statement, the company’s records and computer systems have been severely damaged due to the incident. “There is adequate insurance coverage for this and intimation to insurance company has already been made,” Ceeta added.

Ceeta manufactures essential oils and caters to the flavour and fragrance Industry.

