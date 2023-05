Kolkata, May 22 The board of directors of CESC Ltd is scheduled to meet on Monday (May 22) to consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2023.

For the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, the company had reported a net profit of ₹186 crore and revenues of ₹1,708 crore.

The company’s scrip was trading firm at 71.96 up by 0.38 per cent on the BSE on Monday.