CG Power September quarter loss widens

A new green future waiting to take root
TERI’s nano biofertiliser technology promises to be a game changer for farmers
CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Wednesday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to ₹1,595.21 crore in quarter ended in September 2019, from ₹101.83 crore loss year ago, mainly due to lower income.
Total income of the company fell to ₹1,548.50 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from ₹2,115.27 crore year ago, according to a BSE filing.
The company’s consolidated net loss also widened to ₹1,668.81 in April-September this fiscal from ₹212.09 crore loss in same period year ago, it said.
The company had reported a consolidated net loss of ₹507.13 crore in 2018-19.
Total income of the company in the first half of this fiscal declined to ₹3,330.87 crore from ₹3,958.87 crore year ago.
The company had earlier informed the bourse about the delay in submission of the financial results of first and second quarter of this fiscal.
“During the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2019, the group has carried out the process for recovery of outstanding advances by issuing recovery notices to various third parties,” the company said.
In the process, the company informed that a few notices were returned undelivered and few notices could not be sent for want of requisite details, it added.
“In view of the same, based on prudence, the group has made a provision for such outstanding amount due from third parties/ unrelated parities aggregating to ₹963.91 crore in the unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019,” it said.
However, the group will continue with the recovery process for the said receivables, it added.
TERI’s nano biofertiliser technology promises to be a game changer for farmers
The fuel that drives the millions of vehicles on Indian roads, be it petrol or diesel or gas, needs to be ...
Setting up renewable energy projects on wasteland conserves farm land and forests, thus protecting the ...
The new compact sedan has a genetic advantage. To boost its chances the Aura also tries hard to please back ...
From March 16, cards can be enabled or disabled for different kinds of transactions based on usage pattern ...
Worst of revenue decline on an annual basis is behind us: Agrawal of DSP MF
A diversified presence across geographies and the Centre’s push for infrastructure spending augur well for the ...
It was business as usual for life insurance companies in the latest December quarter.Continued focus on ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
Pavan Sukhdev is co-winner of this year’s prestigious Tyler Prize — the ‘Nobel for environment’ — for ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...