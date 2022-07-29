Chalet Hotels wins bid to operate hotel at Delhi Airport

Chalet Hotels Limited (CHL), owner, developer, and asset manager of high-end hotels in key metro cities, has been awarded the contract by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) to develop a hotel at the T3 Terminal of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

With this, CHL will enter the north India market. This is in line with the planned business expansion strategy and geographical diversification of the company.

The upcoming terminal hotel will be the company’s 9th hospitality property in the country and its first in north India. The hotel will have approximately 350-400 rooms positioned in the 5-star deluxe space.

The cold shell is to be delivered by DIAL, the governing body for this project. CHL will complete interiors and other fit-outs. JLL was the transaction advisor to DIAL for the bid process. The hotel is expected to be commissioned in FY26 or earlier.

Busiest airport

The IGI Airport in Delhi witnessed around 67.3 million passengers in FY 2019, and in the months of April and May 2022, it had already seen 10.2 million passengers, thus making it one of the busiest airports in Asia.

Sanjay Sethi, MD & CEO, Chalet Hotels Limited, said, “We are excited about our entry into the NCR and north India as a part of our stated strategy. We look forward to working with DIAL and the best of the hotel brands to create a marquee asset in the airport district of New Delhi.”

Speaking on the occasion, Aman Kapoor, CEO, ALD, GMR Group, said, “The development of a terminal hotel at New Delhi’s T3 will bring hospitality to the travellers at the gates of the International Terminal. It will provide a significant benefit to transit passengers, both domestic and international. We welcome the partnership with Chalet Hotels in the development of this world-class hotel at India’s busiest airport, which has also been a pioneer of outstanding customer experience in the Indian aviation landscape.”