Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has asked group companies to focus on better execution, customer satisfaction and artificial intelligence (AI) amid the looming risk of further global disruption. “Our group’s aim should not be merely to adopt or adapt to technology. We need to shape it and make it. This New Year I urge each company to appoint an AI champion to proactively pursue the benefits of AI - economically, operationally and socially, “ Chandrasekaran said in his New Year message to employees on Thursday.

Priority areas

Chandrasekaran’s other priority areas for the group are improved execution and customer satisfaction.

Citing examples of the lunar mission and India’s world cup cricket campaign, he said group companies need to think hard about how they can execute flawlessly and with speed. “With a growing footprint in consumer business we have to bring empathy to every interaction - be that in Air India, Tata Motors or Titan. Brand Tata must be recognisable across all companies.,” he wrote. “Our group performed admirably in 2023. Our transformation - following the principles of simplification, synergy, scale, sustainability, supply chain and AI has progressed well and across all our companies,” he said. Combined market capitalisation of Tata group companies increased by 32 per cent nearly double the rate of Sensex which increased by 17 per cent, he wrote. Chandrasekaran however also expressed a word of caution for employees. “Looking ahead to 2024 we must be prepared for more disruption and volatility. The complexity of global governance will reach new heights as the world finds new rules to protect data privacy, curb inflation and reduce carbon emissions and perceptions of AI risk. Geopolitics is also a potential source of volatility. 2024 is a year of elections with nations heading to polls,” Chandrasekaran said.