Companies

Chandrasekaran re-appointed as director of Tata Motors

PTI Mumbai | Updated on July 31, 2019 Published on July 31, 2019

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons STR

Tata Motors on Tuesday said its shareholders have approved re-appointment of N. Chandrasekaran as a director on the company’s board. He is Chairman of Tata Motors.

In a regulatory filing, the company also said Nasser Munjee, Vinesh Kumar Jairath and Falguni Nayar have ceased to be independent directors upon completion of their terms.

Shareholders approved the re-appointment of Chandrasekaran with 98.65 per cent votes.

Addressing shareholders at the annual general meeting on Tuesday, Chandrasekaran said the company is looking for partnerships for Jaguar Land Rover, to lessen the financial burden.

He, however, said the automobile sector is such that a company cannot shut the cash tap as the very nature of this business demands continuous investment in product and technology development.

He said more than the final outcome of Brexit, it’s the continuing uncertainty that is hurting JLR in its home market of England and continental Europe, which is the largest source market for the millions of parts that JLR procures annually.

Published on July 31, 2019
board of directors (appointment and change)
Tata Motors-DVR
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Monster appoints Krish Seshadri as CEO for Asia-Pacific & Middle East