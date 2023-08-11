Chemplast Sanmar on Thursday inaugurated the first phase of the new multi-purpose production block project, which was set up at an investment of around ₹300 crore by the Custom Manufactured Chemicals Division of the company.

The Phase 1 facility, which has come up at Berigai in Tamil Nadu, was launched by Vijay Sankar, Chairman of Chemplast Sanmar, in the presence of the Board of Directors, according to a statement.

The new production block is fully automated and incorporates various sustainability initiatives to reduce water consumption.

“This block was safely constructed in a record period and demonstrates Chemplast Sanmar’s ability to build and bring on stream a multi-purpose production facility that meets the highest global standards. This new block is in line with our commitment to grow in the Custom Manufactured Chemicals business,” Sankar.

With 2 LOIs (letters of intent) in place and a pipeline of other products, the company expects this capacity to reach peak utilisation in the next 2-3 years.

Project activities related to phase 2 of the production block are also underway and are expected to be completed over the next 8 months.

The company’s Custom Manufactured Chemicals Division manufactures advanced intermediates and active ingredients for global agrochemical, pharmaceutical, and fine chemical innovators.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit