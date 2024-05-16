Chemplast Sanmar Ltd said that its Custom Manufactured Chemicals Division (CMCD) has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with an undisclosed global agrochemical innovator to manufacture a new pipeline active ingredient (AI). The LOI covers five years. Commercial supplies are expected to start from CY 2025. This new product will be manufactured in Phase 2 of its new multi-purpose production block which will be commissioned in this quarter, according to a statement. “We have signed another LoI for the supply of an advanced intermediate for a new pipeline AI. This is the 4th LoI we have signed since we commenced our expansion journey in this division. This development further reiterates our customers’ confidence in Chemplast Sanmar’s wide range of chemical processes and R&D capabilities,” said Krishna Kumar Rangachari, Deputy Managing Director, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd. The Custom Manufactured Chemicals Division of the company produces advanced intermediates and active ingredients for global agrochemical, pharmaceutical, and fine chemical innovators. The division has invested in state-of-the-art production blocks, a pilot plant, and R&D facilities to handle a wide range of chemistries and processes.

