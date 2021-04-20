Chennai-based Chargebee enters Unicorn club with $125-m funding

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Chargebee, the leading subscription billing and revenue management platform (in SaaS space), is the latest start-up from the city to enter the Unicorn club after it was valued at $1.4 billion following a fresh round of $125 million in series G funding. The other Unicorns from Chennai are Zoho and Freshworkks (both in the SaaS space).
The latest round of funding for Chargebee was co-led by new investor Sapphire Ventures and existing investors Tiger Global and Insight Venture Partners, along with participation from another existing investor, Steadview Capital.
The funding will allow Chargebee to expand its global footprint and further add to its partnership network. Chargebee is now valued at $1.4 billion, which triples its valuation in less than six months, said a press release.
Chargeebee has an extensive customer portfolio that includes brands like Okta, Freshworks, Calendly, Study.com, and thousands of other high-growth subscription businesses spanning across verticals ranging from vertical and horizontal SaaS to D2C e-commerce, OTT streaming, e-learning, publishing, and others, in over 60 countries, selling to end customers across the world.
With this fresh round of investments, Chargebee plans to further invest in their product to help businesses scale their subscription revenue operations seamlessly from startup to IPO. The company also announced that it will be increasing its investment on its global expansion, and key partnerships, the release said.
Chargebee is the subscription billing and revenue management platform that automates revenue operations of over 3000 high-growth subscription-based businesses from startups to enterprises. Its SaaS platform helps subscription businesses across verticals - SaaS, eCommerce, e-learning, IoT and Publications.
It manages and grows their revenue by automating operations around subscriptions, billing, invoicing, payments and revenue recognition and it provides key metrics, reports and insights into their business, the release said.
Interestingly, in April, nearly half a dozen Indian start-ups, including Pharmeasy and Meesho, raised $1.55 billion to enter the Unicorn club. At present, there are 47 Indian start-ups valued at $1 billion or more, and Paytm is the most valuable start-up at $16 billion, according to the Venture Intelligence data.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
It starts with the lack of new email messages: A sudden silence from my personal world. It’s a mellow Saturday ...
Love for food sparks an unusual friendship between a visitor and an auto driver in Hyderabad’s colourful lanes
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...