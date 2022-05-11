hamburger

Chola Financial posts ₹687 cr Q4 net

BL Chennai Bureau | May 11 | Updated on: May 11, 2022

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of ₹686.73 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, against a net profit of ₹214.35 crore for the same quarter in the previous year due to lower cost on account of impairment of financial instruments.

Consolidated revenue grew over 6 per cent to ₹3,794.24 crore (from ₹3,578.69 crore q-o-q). For the full year, the company's consolidated net profit grew by 27 per cent to ₹2,239.36 crore (from ₹1,764.22 crore y-o-y).

Published on May 11, 2022
COMMENTS
