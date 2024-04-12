Manorama Industries Limited’s shares were up by 5.39 per cent after the company commenced the commissioning of its new fractionation plant in Raipur. The company informed, the plant has an annual capacity of 25,000 tonnes, is expected to enhance the company’s total fractionation capacity to 40,000 TPA.

President of Manorama Industries, Ashish Saraf, said, “The new plant’s capacity is pegged at 25,000 TPA and we are enhancing our overall fractionation capacity to 40,000 TPA. This boost in capacity is expected to unlock growth in the company’s top-line and bottom-line in the coming years.

The Company remains committed to meet the growing demand by providing sustainable Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE), specialty fats and butters amidst inflationary trends. The added capacity reinforces Manorama Industries stance in the global CBE and specialty fats and butters industry.”

The company is into manufacturing specialty fats, butters and products, catering to industries including chocolate, confectionery and cosmetics.

The company reported it is committed to its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) sustainability practices for long-term growth and value creation for stakeholders.

The shares were up by 5.39 per cent to ₹470 at 10.34 am on the BSE.