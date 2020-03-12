Companies

CIL board clears interim dividend

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on March 12, 2020 Published on March 12, 2020

The Coal India Ltd (CIL) board on Thursday approved payment of interim dividend for FY 2019-20 at ₹l2 a share of the face value of ₹l0 each. This will make the government richer by ₹7,172 crore, which it will receive as dividend and dividend distribution tax. The company has fixed March 20 as the ‘record date’ for the dividend payment.

