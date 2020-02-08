Companies

Cipla acquires 4 nutrition brands from Wanbury

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 08, 2020 Published on February 08, 2020

Homegrown pharma firm Cipla on Saturday announced the acquisition of nutrition products portfolio from Wanbury Ltd.

The company has acquired 4 brands namely CPink, CDense, Productiv and Folinine to further strengthen its presence in women’s health portfolio.

The nutraceutical products, to be sold under the 4 umbrella brands, would address various health needs for conditions arising due to nutritional deficiencies or insufficiencies, Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

This includes supplements such as multivitamins, multimineral and antioxidants for adolescent girls, pregnant and lactating women, women going through menopause and for male and female reproductive health, it said.

Through this newly acquired portfolio, the company shall be catering to a wide range of patient’s needs including nutritional deficiencies, bone health and sexual health, it said.

The above molecules previously commercialized by Wanbury have a market size of Rs 3,100 crore in India with sales value of Rs 59.6 crore.

