Cisco unveils innovations driving new security cloud strategy

Cisco, an enterprise networking and security firm unveiled its plan for a global, cloud-delivered, integrated platform that secures and connects organisations of all shapes and sizes.

The company is designing the Cisco Security Cloud, an open platform that will protect the integrity of the entire IT ecosystemwithout public cloud lock-in.

The security cloud will provide an integrated experience while securely connecting people and their devices, from applications to data, anywhere and everywhere. With a unified management, the open platform will provide threat prevention, detection, response and remediation capabilities at scale.

Uniquely positioned

“With the complexity in hybrid work, continued acceleration of cloud adoption and the ever-advancing threat landscape, organisations are looking for a trusted partner to help them achieve security resilience. We believe Cisco is uniquely positioned due to its scale, breadth of solutions and cloud-neutral business model to meet their needs,” said Jeetu Patel, Executive Vice President and General Manager of security and collaboration, Cisco.

Ushering in the next generation of zero trust, Cisco is building solutions that enables continuous trusted access by constantly verifying user and device identity, device posture, vulnerabilities and indicators of compromise.

To radically simplify how organisations connect and protect users, things and applications, , Cisco is introducing Cisco+ Secure Connect Now, a unified Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution.

Customised service

Cisco also added a new Talos Intel on-demand service offering custom research on the threat landscape unique to each organisation. To help accelerate incident detection and it’s response, it has announced enhancements to Cisco Secure Cloud Analytics with its ability to automatically promote alerts into SecureX and map those alerts to MITRE ATT&CK.

The firm is also introducing simplification across the portfolio with the new unified secure client. Streamlining how administrators and users manage endpoints, half of Cisco Secure agents, will be unified by mid-year 2022 with additional agents to be added over time.