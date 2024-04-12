Country's largest software services company TCS on Friday reported a 9.1 per cent growth in its March quarter net profit at ₹12,434 crore.

The Tata Group company's post tax profit during the January-March period last year stood at ₹11,392 crore.

In the fiscal year 2023-24, the company's net profit grew 9 per cent to ₹45,908 crore, as per an exchange filing.

In the March quarter, its revenue grew 3.5 per cent to ₹61,237 crore year on year.

Its operating profit margin expanded by 1.50 per cent to 26 per cent.

TCS scrip closed 0.45 per cent higher at ₹4,000.30 apiece on the BSE on Friday as against a 1.06 per cent correction in the benchmark.