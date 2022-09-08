Citroen launches new C5 Aircross premium SUV at ₹36.67 lakh 

Citroen India, part of Europe’s Stellantis Group, has announced the launch of its new C5 Aircross SUV at a special introductory price of ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new premium SUV, which has undergone a design makeover to present a more distinguished, modern, and dynamic personality, will seek to compete against premium SUVs such as Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1 and Audi Q3, the company said in a statement.

“In its 2022 avatar, the new C5 Aircross is now more attractive and dynamic, with a sharper design that is complemented by high-quality colours as well as interior materials that fortify the SUV’s comfort and spaciousness,” the statement added.

“We are excited to launch the new C5 Aircross SUV in India, our flagship SUV in the Citroen portfolio and it embodies all the elements of the Citroen Advanced Comfort program. Since its launch in 2021, C5 Aircross has been recognised as the most comfortable and flexible SUV in its category, and has now been given a makeover to assert a more prestigious, modern and dynamic personality,” said Roland Bouchara, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India.

The only SUV in the segment to offer three individual sliding, reclining and retractable rear seats, enabling the passengers to enjoy people carrier-level modularity in a real SUV.

The company claims to offer the best boot volume in the segment: from 580 to 1630 L.

“Finally, special attention has been paid to the acoustic characteristics with the option of benefiting from acoustic laminated front windows which amplify the cocoon effect within the car,” it added.

The new Citroen C5 Aircross SUV is now available for retail at 20 La Maison Citroen phygital showrooms in 19 cities, namely, New Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Nagpur, Vizag, Calicut, and Coimbatore.

Citroen will also extend its 100 per cent direct online buying for the new Citroen C5 Aircross SUV.

Customers in over 90 Indian cities, including those outside the dealer network, will be covered through this direct online initiative and can order directly from the factory.

The new Citroen C5 Aircross SUV’s warranty programme has services like a standard vehicle warranty for 36 months or 1,00,000 kms from the date of delivery, whichever is earlier. This includes a warranty on spare parts and accessories, and 24/7 roadside assistance for maximum comfort and mobility.

Extended warranty and maintenance packages are also available across the network, it said.

To make the Citroen ownership experience more comfortable, the company will also offer the Citroen Future Sure package for New Citroen C5 Aircross SUV customers.