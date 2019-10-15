CleverTap raises $35 million from Sequoia, Tiger Global

Riversong Air X3: It’s bang for the buck
The compact, well-designed earphones offer an impressive audio experience for the price
Mobile analytics and marketing startup CleverTap on Tuesday said it has raised $35 million in a Series C funding round from existing investors Sequoia India and Tiger Global Management.
CleverTap is a leading AI-powered customer life-cycle and user retention platform.
The new round of funds value CleverTap at $385 million, more than twice of $150 million that it was valued at in the last round of funding.
“We will utilise the funds to set up a new US-based engineering hub, expand our international presence and also look at acquisitions,” Sunil Thomas, co-founder and CEO of CleverTap, told BusinessLine.
The company, which started its operations in late 2015, has been growing at 250 per cent year-on-year (YoY) since then, Thomas said.
CleverTap’s Series C round is led by existing investors Tiger Global Management and Sequoia India. This new funding increases CleverTap’s outside investment to $61 million since the beginning of 2019 — a period that has seen the company’s valuation more than double from $150 million to $385 million.
So far, the company focused on selling its end to end user retention platform that includes analytics, market segmentation tools etc. Now, CleverTap will also sell each solution as an individual offering to get access to a larger customer base.
“We want to create an entry point into newer organizations and let them try out some of our tools before they decide to buy the entire suite,” Thomas said.
CleverTap’s customer life-cycle and user retention platform leverages machine learning to offer a robust engagement suite that enables brands to convert, engage, retain, and grow their mobile user base. CleverTap currently reaches more than one billion devices and over 8,000 consumer apps in more than 100 countries.
“There is a clear lack of viable solutions in the market today that drive the needed business outcomes for mobile conversion, retention, and growth,” said, Mohit Bhatnagar, Managing Director, Sequoia Capital India LLP. “CleverTap is solving a significant pain point for marketers by offering a user retention platform that can exponentially increase customer lifetime value and long-term growth.”
Global expansion and product development will be primary areas of emphasis for the company. Funds will be used to fuel team growth across engineering, sales, and marketing across the US, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.
The compact, well-designed earphones offer an impressive audio experience for the price
Kogta Financial raises ₹300 croreKogta Financial (India) Ltd, an NBFC that specialises in secured retail used ...
Omidyar Network India has led a ₹34-crore Series A2 round in Bengaluru-based Datasigns Technologies Pvt Ltd, ...
Chennai-based Kuwy Technology arranges loan approvals in 5 minutes flat
SBI’s application for initiation of insolvency proceedings in limbo
Though processing fee may appear small, it is nonetheless a tidy sum that cannot be ignored.
The company’s outlook looks good, thanks to new clients and acquisitions, and increase in product offerings
Our checks suggest that in many cases, buying motor insurance policies online are 40-45% cheaper
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...