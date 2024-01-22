Leading internet restaurant company Rebel Foods has joined Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) as part of its strategy to strengthen its D2C presence across the country. The cloud kitchen company joins ONDC at a time when food ordering-related transactions are rapidly growing on ONDC.

Sagar Kochhar, Co-Founder of Rebel Foods, told businessline, “Our collaboration with ONDC is in line with our vision of expanding the reach of our portfolio of brands to new touchpoints across multiple networks. ONDC fundamentally democratises the way one is able to reach the end user. Hence, this move will enable the unlocking of new business opportunities and access the network to fulfil the need gaps of the end consumers .”

“By being the only internet restaurant company at this scale to integrate on the ONDC seller app, we’re innovating with new touchpoints and delivering a convenient delivery experience for our customers,” he added.

The cloud kitchen company said it will directly extend its own D2C platform, EatSure, to bring its multiple restaurant brands to ONDC. This includes brands such as Behrouz Biryani, Oven Story Pizza, Faasos, Sweet Truth, LunchBox, The Good Bowl, Firangi Bake, The Biryani Life and Wendy’s.

Shireesh Joshi, Chief Business Officer, ONDC, said, “ From our perspective, this is an important milestone as Rebel Foods is the first cloud kitchen company of this magnitude to join the ONDC Network. It will not just strengthen accessibility but also grow the number of choices for food ordering on the network. As trusted and well-known brands get onboarded, it also helps in strengthening the trust in the network.”

Rebel Foods operates more than 450 kitchens across 80 cities. Kochhar added the company’s portfolio of brands will leverage the network’s extensive accessibility to add new users to their fold who are transacting on ONDC.

Joshi pointed out that food is one of the biggest retail segments on the Network. “ Last year in April-May, food’s share of overall transactions was at nearly 90 per cent. Now, we are doing transactions of more than a lakh a day, and food still remains the biggest segment while other categories are also growing,” he added.