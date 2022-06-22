CloudFeather Games raises $1.25 million seed funding

CloudFeather Games, a provider of plug-and-play real-money gaming and web3 tools for game developers, announced its $1.25-million seed funding round led by the gaming and interactive media fund Lumikai.

Venture Highway and strategic angels including Maninder Gulati (Global Chief Strategy Officer, OYO) and Manish Agrawal (CEO, Nazara Technologies) also participated in the round.

CloudFeather Games has been building its software development kit (SDK) for developers since January 2022 and has started trials with external developers.

The company will use the seed funding for hires in business development, product and tech as it expands its developer outreach programme to domestic and global game studios.

Romi Chandra, Founder, CloudFeather Games, said, “Our first suite of features includes an innovative Bounty Hunting SDK which “democratises fame” for game communities, allowing anyone to create custom bounties around their in-game achievements for the community to beat. We’re excited to work with gaming leaders Lumikai and a curated group of strategic partner investors to bring Cloudfeather solutions to developers around the globe.”

Justin Shriram Keeling, Founding General Partner, Lumikai, added, “Romi and Yash [Chandra, co-founder] have pioneered massive-scale system architectures for RMG [real-money gaming] platforms serving tens of millions of users. Leveraging their unique technical expertise in this space, they’re building a suite of competitive tools for any game developer to supercharge community retention and monetisation, while also providing innovative and fun new experiences for gamers.”

Priya Mohan, Partner, Venture Highway, said, “The increasing volumes of games and gamers only makes the case stronger for deep engagement and interactivity, the solution for which can be the “tools-in-a-box” that Cloudfeather is building.”