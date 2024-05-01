State-run coal miner Coal India produced 61.8 million tonnes of coal in the month of April, a 7.3 per cent year-on-year rise compared to the same period last year.

The coal behemoth had produced 57.6 million tonnes of coal in April last year.

All its coal-producing subsidiaries reported higher outputs in April, 2024 compared with the same period last year, according to a stock exchange filing by CIL on Wednesday.

Eastern Coalfield (ECL), Western Coalfields (WCL) and Central Coalfields (CCL) recorded 24.3 per cent, 16.8 per cent and 12 per cent y-o-y output growths, respectively.

Significantly, Coal India accounts for more than 80 per cent of domestic coal production.

Coal offtake for the company registered an increase of 3.2 per cent y-o-y to 64.3 million tonnes last month from 62.3 million tonnes in the same period last year.

Notably, Coal India marginally fell short of its annual production target for the last fiscal as it produced 773.6 million tonnes of coal in the last financial year against the target of 780 million tonnes.

The company, however, registered a 10 per cent y-o-y output growth in FY24 over a high base of 703.2 million tonnes in FY23.