SLMG Group, which is the leading independent bottler of Coca-Cola in India, announced the appointment of Costin Mandrea as Chief Executive Officer of Coca-Cola SLMG operations. He has more than 25 years of experience in the beverage industry. He has held various roles in Coca-Cola Hellenic across Europe and Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc.

S N Ladhani, Chairman and Managing Director, SLMG Group, said, “His proven track record of leadership and strategic acumen makes him fit to lead our company into its next phase of expansion and success. With his proven track record and dynamic approach, we are poised to achieve remarkable milestones under his guidance.”

“I look forward to collaborating with the talented team and leveraging my experience to drive innovation and growth for the company,” Mandrea added.