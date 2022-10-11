Coca-Cola India, which is looking to continue with strong sales momentum during the non-summer months, has rapidly scaled up its distribution footprint compared to pre-pandemic times. The beverage major has been strategically focusing on ramping up distribution in general trade channel with a strong focus on rural markets.

Sundeep Bajoria, Vice President, India Franchise, Coca-Cola Company, told businessline, “Our products are now available at more than 4 million stores compared to about 2.7 million stores in pre-pandemic times. Kirana stores have been one of the biggest contributors of this growth. We have been working closely with kirana stores to upgrade their capabilities in the form of optimal cooling solutions to sell beverages and help them capture new profit pools.”

Deepening connect

Sundeep Bajoria, Vice President, India Franchise, Coca-Cola Company

Talking about the company’s focus on the de-seasonalisation strategy, Bajoria stated, “Historically, beverages were seen from the perspective of the summer months in India. The reality is as the summer months wind up, we get into this period of festivities and celebrations till December. We want to make sure that we are integrated into this whole consumption and festival fabric of India. So we have been consciously working on building the second season around the festivals by deepening our connect with consumers, retail and distribution partners and growing the relevance of our products.”

With electrification and growing smartphone penetration in rural regions, the beverage major is also eyeing stronger growth from rural markets. “We have been growing significantly faster in the rural region than the urban. We have been consciously working on addressing the needs of rural consumers by offering them the most relevant packs at affordable price points. Our products’ household penetration in rural areas is already ahead of what it was in pre-pandemic times,” he stated. Bajoria pointed out that at the same time, modern trade and e-commerce channels are critical for the company to shape consumer choices and build scale.

In post-Covid times, company has also begun tapping into the chemists and pharmacies channel. At the same time, growing its product portfolio’s presence in the wholesale channel has become a key priority. Historically, only about 20 per cent of India’s wholesalers are engaged in selling beverages. “We now have a programme designed especially for the wholesale channel. This has helped us more than double our wholesale network in the past two years,” Bajoria added.

