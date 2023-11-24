Coca-Cola India has decided to launch its marketplace called the Coke Shop exclusively on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

The beverage major joins a slew of FMCG companies that have come on board the network. It has also tied up with SellerApp, which will help the company leverage the ONDC network with its data-driven insights, market intelligence and strategies.

Access diverse consumer base

The company said joining the ONDC network will enable wider availability of its products and also access a diverse consumer base.

“Through the ‘Coke Shop’ marketplace model, Coca-Cola is benefitting retailers by enabling them with another channel to sell their products whilst simultaneously facilitating multiple touchpoints for consumers to purchase from. Retailers who have not been able to access major e-commerce platforms will now have an opportunity to regain customers and cater to a wider audience,” the beverage major said in a statement.

Meanwhile, SellerApp, will streamline order management and inventory tracking and easily identify ONDC orders. Coca-Cola’s sellers will also leverage on SellerApp’s data-driven approach, to identify trends, patterns and opportunities within their specific market segment and tailor their strategies accordingly.

The company’s bottler Moon Beverages Ltd will be the ‘Network Participant’ for Coca-Cola’s offerings on ONDC.

Consumer-centric

Ambuj Deo Singh, Vice President Digital Acceleration Office, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, “ONDC has truly democratised the e-commerce landscape by empowering sellers with greater access to digital markets. We are happy to be a part of this journey where the focus is on transforming the online marketplace by making it more inclusive and consumer-centric. We look forward to a continued association with ONDC.”

To execute this model successfully, Coca-Cola has also partnered with nStore Technologies, which will play the role of a ‘Technology Catalyst’ enabling retailers to chart their digital growth strategy with a focus on integrating digital order-to-deliver and customer engagement solutions for retailers.

T Koshy, the MD and CEO of ONDC, said,“ We are happy to see Coca-Cola join our network on this transformative journey and give consumers an exceptional shopping experience while offering expanded choices for buyers on the network. At ONDC, we aim to empower local retailers, help them build digital visibility and boost their business. We look forward to potential participation from all businesses and all buyers in this network.”

Brij Purohit, Co-founder of SellerApp added, “The exponential growth of smartphone users engaging with the ONDC app presents a remarkable opportunity for brands like Coca-Cola. SellerApp’s suite of e-commerce solutions will empower such brands to harness the power of data analytics, enhancing their visibility, conversion rates and overall online performance.”