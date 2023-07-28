Coca-Cola on Friday said it will be the exclusive non-alcoholic beverage partner of the ICC for the upcoming 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. This collaboration is a part of its four-year global strategic partnership with the ICC.

The beverage major said it will undertake many brand activations with its beverage portfolio, including fan engagements, social media campaigns, and promotions to win tickets to the World Cup alongside on-ground experiences during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Arnab Roy, Vice President, Marketing Coca‑Cola India and Southwest Asia at Coca-Cola India said, “We believe that the ICC Cricket World Cup is the biggest cricket event for the country. Partnership with the ICC provides us with a great opportunity to bring together our customers, consumers, brands, and cricket. Our brand activations will engage consumers through innovative offline and online promotions and create memorable experiences for sports fans.”

“With this, Coca-Cola will use its iconic global reach to connect with fans around the world, cultivate a legacy of unity and inculcate true sportsmanship through a series of online and offline activations. It will continue to engage with its consumers and resonate with them on their favourite sporting passion,” the company added.