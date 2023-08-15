Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹22.51 crore for the first quarter ended June 2023.

It had reported a loss of ₹18 crore in April-June period a year ago, CDEL said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations was at ₹247.29 crore during the quarter under review. It was at ₹210.49 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were at ₹239.93 crore, marginally up from the year-ago period.

Revenue from the coffee and related business was at ₹233.20 crore and ₹14.19 crore came from hospitality services during Q1FY24.

Total revenue in the June quarter was at ₹263.98 crore.