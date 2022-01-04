Cognizant President joins Virtusa as Chairman

In another high-profile exit from Cognizant Technology Solutions, its President Rajeev Mehta has quit the company to join Virtusa Corporation as its new chairman of the Board of Directors. Mehta was with Cognizant for 22 years. Both Cognizant and Virtusa are US-based IT companies with strong delivery centres in India.

Mehta succeeds Sander van‘t Noordende, who was recently nominated as Randstad’s new CEO. Mehta’s move to Virtusa comes in the backdrop of two other Cognizant’s senior management officials — Santosh Thomas and M Ramachandran — leaving the company in the last six months to join Virtusa as CEO and CTO, respectively.

At Cognizant, Thomas was the leader of Cognizant’s Emerging markets running $4.5 billion book of business based out of Europe. Ramachandran at Cognizant was responsible for leading a $4 billion business heading its Life Sciences, Information, Media and Entertainment verticals, and a SBU leader in their banking and financial services vertical, says information in social media.

Mehta in a social media post said, “During my tenure, Cognizant attained a Fortune 195 ranking, with over $16 billion in annual revenue, $40 billion market cap and over 280,000 employees worldwide across more than 40 countries. Also, integrated 50+ acquisitions across many markets, technologies and industries.”