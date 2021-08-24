Colgate-Palmolive to launch recyclable toothpaste tubes in India

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive on Tuesday said it is rolling out recyclable toothpaste tubes in India as part of its sustainability commitments. Initially, it will be rolled out for Colgate’s Active Salt and Vedshakti variants and will be followed with other brands in the portfolio.
The company said it is the first oral care brand to launch such an initiative at a large scale. “Colgate’s recyclable tubes are a stepping stone in its journey to achieve 100 per cent recyclability across its oral care portfolio in India,” a company statement added.
Also read: Colgate-Palmolive Q1 profit rises 18% to ₹233.2 crore
Ram Raghavan, Managing Director, Colgate-Palmolive India, said, “Our desire to reimagine a healthier future for the people we serve and for our planet remains our number one priority. With this category-leading initiative, along with our consumers and our nation, our planet will also have a future to smile about. We hope that all toothpaste manufacturers will meet recycling standards for their tubes in order to maximize the positive impact it can have on all of us.”
The company said it has partnered with packaging major EPL Ltd (formerly known as Essel Propack Ltd) to launch the recyclable toothpaste tubes. “The new tube is soft, squeezable and recyclable without compromising on key product attributes like taste,” the statement added.
The oral care company had already been using recyclable cartons and boxes for over a decade now. It added that it will be sharing its technology with the industry to support a shift to a much-needed circular economy. “As a part of its Corporate Sustainable Ambitions for 2025, Colgate-Palmolive India aims to drive social impact, help millions of homes, and preserve the environment by improving its carbon footprint and bringing sustainable innovations to its consumers,” the company said.
