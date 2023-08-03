Unstop, a hiring platform for students and graduates, has raised $5 million in its first institutional round led by Japan-based job board Mynavi.

Coursera, Venture Catalysts, 9Unicorns, and Pankaj Bansal (Caret Capital) also participated in the funding round.

In a statement, the start-up said it plans to deploy the funds to grow Unstop’s global presence.

With investors and strategic partners coming on board from varying domains and geographies, Aggarwal expects to grow Unstop’s global presence. He aims to create the largest pool of qualified talent with proven employability skills and access to diverse opportunities.

Started as a blog by Ankit Aggarwal in 2019, Unstop has a community engagement and hiring platform for students and freshers to learn, upskill, showcase their skills, gain CV points, and get hired. The platform connects students in India to a world of opportunities across the globe.

‘Significant milestone’

Currently, it is a community of over six million students and freshers from 20,000+ colleges attracting nearly two million monthly active users. It has more than 800 brands, including Flipkart, Amazon, Reliance, Tata Sons, HUL, Reckitt, Accenture, EY, Infosys, Wipro, and other top recruiters working to engage and hire from this community.

“Unstop is on a quest to revolutionise the way talent and employers meet in today’s increasingly competitive market. We are committed to empowering fresh talent to achieve their dreams by realizing their full potential. This funding is a significant milestone for Unstop as our investors form a unique blend, coming together from various parts of the world and different domains (EdTech + HRTech), and supporting us in our journey with their vote of confidence on our robust proposition. This fresh capital will enable us to drive growth on all fronts and achieve our goals,” said Ankit Aggarwal, Founder & CEO of Unstop.

