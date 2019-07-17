Companies

Concor re-appoints two independent directors

Our Bureau Ahmedabad | Updated on July 17, 2019 Published on July 17, 2019

The President of India, through the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC), Department of Personnel, has reappointed, CA Sanjeev Shah as Independent Director at the Navaratna PSU, Container Corporation of India (Concor)

In an order passed last week, the Rail Board of the Union Ministry of Railways announced the re-appointment of the Vadodara-based Chartered Accountant.

The order stated that the he would be appointed as a “Non-official independent director (NoD) on the Board of Concor for a period of one year w.e.f the date of completion of his existing tenure in Concor, or until further orders, whichever is earlier”.

The Government has also announced the reappointment of Mumbai-based Kamlesh Shivaji Vikamsey as non-official independent director (NoD) on the board of Concor.

