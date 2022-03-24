Confluent Medical to pilot manufacturing in Hyderabad

Confluent Medical, a US-based medical devices company, has said that it would set up a pilot manufacturing facility in Hyderabad and expand its operations over the next 12 months.

The facility will cater to its customers in India and Asia.

Confluent Medical supports the design, development and manufacturing of life-saving implants, minimally invasive delivery systems, according to a statement from the Telangana IT Ministry.

The company made this announcement during a between Dean Schauer, Chief Executive Officer and President of Confluent Medical, and Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao.