The National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India Ltd. (NCDFI), in its Board elections held on Friday, unanimously elected Dr. Meenesh Shah as the Chairman.

The election was conducted by Praveen Chaudhary, IAS, District Collector of Anand who served as the Returning Officer. Prior to this, NCDFI in its General Body meeting held on April 04, 2024 elected eight directors on the Board unopposed. This included Dr Meenesh Shah, Jharkhand Milk Federation, Dr. Mangal Jit Rai, Sikkim Milk Union, Shamalbhai B. Patel, Gujarat Milk Federation, Randhir Singh, Haryana Milk Federation, K. S. Mani, Kerala Milk Federation, Balachandra L. Jarakiholi, Karnataka Milk Federation, Narinder Singh Shergill, Punjab Milk Federation and Sameer Kumar Parida, West Assam Milk Union.

NCDFI is a national-level apex dairy cooperative registered on December 7, 1970 and is governed under the provisions of the Multi State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Act, 2023. It has 20 Regular Members, 14 Associate Members and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) as its Institutional Member.

Apart from these elected directors,,S. Regupathi, Executive Director, NDDB is the nominated director on the Board of NCDFI. Meenesh Shah brings with him a wide range of experience and expertise from his being Chairman of several esteemed Institutions such as National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), Mother Dairy, IDMC, Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL), National Cooperative Organics Ltd (NCOL), NDDB Dairy Services (NDS), Institute of Rural Management (IRMA), NDDB CALF, NDDB MRIDA, Anandalaya, among others.