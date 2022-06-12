Consilio to hire 1,000 people by 2023, as it eyes expansion in India

Consilio, a legal consultancy service provider, is set to hire 1,000 people by July 2023 and set up offices in tier-two and three cities as the firm plans to expand operations in India.

The US-headquartered firm is expanding its footprint in India in order to provide better quality services to its Indian clients. Also, to serve international clients who have established a presence in India and require services to be provided locally.

Consilio will also recruit from universities and colleges as part of its hiring plan. It intends to hire 50-100 law graduates from campuses and has already begun doing so at the National Law Universities.

Potential market growth

In terms of geographic expansion, the firm will be setting up a new office in Pune, Maharashtra in the present financial year. Additionally, it is also looking to expand in other tier-two and tier-three cities such as Coimbatore, Trichy, and Ahmedabad, where a talent pool is available to tap into.

“We are not constrained by any one given city, but we certainly are looking to see where talent is available,” said Raj Chandrasekar, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Consilio.

Andy Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Consilio, said, “We look at India as a strategic component of our growth plans. The market for law processing services in India is huge. Hence, we see potential to drive market growth using our experience across the country.”

In India, Consilio is growing at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 70 per cent over the past three years and is expected to grow at the same growth rate for the next three to five years, said the company.

Consilio is an e-discovery, document review, risk management, and legal consulting service. The company employs 890 people in India and 5,400 globally. In India, it has offices in Bengaluru, Gurgaon, and Hyderabad.