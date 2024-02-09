ConveGenius, an AI EdTech, has raised ₹15 crore led by Searce Inc along with a partnership with the firm to enhance its cloud services and accelerate its generative AI development, company said in a release.

Searce CEO, Hardik Parekh, said, “Our investment goes beyond the financial backing, it’s about creating a partnership that leverages our technical depth and expertise to advance ConveGenius’s innovative AI educational solution, SwiftChat.AI. ConveGenius has already impacted 140+ million students in India and we’ll reach millions more together.”

Strategic partnership

Commenting on fund raise Jairaj Bhattacharya, Co-founder and Managing Director of ConveGenius, said, “Building on our recent $7 million funding success, this strategic partnership with Searce Inc is a significant milestone. It reinforces our investors’ trust in our vision and accelerates our journey towards revolutionizing education through advanced technology.”

Founded in 2013 by Jairaj Bhattacharya and Shashank Pandey, ConveGenius, an AI education technology. This partnership with Searce, a niche’ modern tech consulting firm focusing on Data, AI and Cloud-led transformation will help ConveGenius to expand its technological capabilities and enhance SwiftChat, its flagship conversational AI platform, the company said.