‘CoronaOven’ is set to roll out as disinfection chamber to destroy coronaviruses from surface

Log 9 Materials, a Bengaluru-headquartered nano-technology start-up, has come up with a product named CoronaOven that makes use of UV-C light (with wavelength of 253.7 nm) in combination with significant design parameters in order to disinfect surfaces (of various objects, personal protective equipment) from germs including bacteria and viruses, company mentioned in its official release.
Log 9 noted that the CoronaOven is designed to sanitize the surfaces of various products/objects of regular use in healthcare and household settings, thus preventing surface-to-human transmission (of Covid-19 causing virus).
The company claimed the product is specifically designed to kill various types of coronaviruses, including the novel coronavirus. It is a proprietary, patent-pending device conceptualized and designed by Log 9, based upon the existing scientific principle of UltraViolet germicidal irradiation (a disinfection method applying short-wavelength UVC rays). Log 9 stated in the official release that the device can kill virus/pathogens within 10 minutes approximately and from all types of surfaces after the object is placed inside the chamber for undergoing disinfection.
Mr. Akshay Singhal, Founder & CEO, Log 9 Materials stated in the official release: “We, at Log 9, are proud to be able to present a novel solution to the market pertaining to India and the world’s ongoing battle against COVID-19. The product here in context, i.e. the CoronaOven has been specifically designed by us keeping in mind the cell structure and characteristics of the corona family of viruses.”
Elaborating further on the product, Singhal added the product is a scalable, cost-effective solution built, and can be used as a normal microwave. “The product is now ready for mass deployment and we are going to manufacture the first batch of CoronaOven in the next 7-10 days,” he said.
CoronaOven has been enlisted by Log 9 Materials on Government’s e-marketplace portal -- www.gem.gov.in -- and is expected to be commercialized on a large scale soon, reaching out to government agencies, healthcare providers, and other key stakeholders as well as the common public. The product will be made available in two variants: one, as a plug-in device and two, battery-powered.
