Coronavirus impact: Maruti Suzuki suspends production at Gurgaon, Manesar plants

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 22, 2020 Published on March 22, 2020

Maruti Suzuki will shut production and office operations at its facilities in Gurugram and Manesar, Haryana with immediate effect till further notice. 

The R&D centre at Rohtak will also remain closed. The duration of this shutdown will depend upon Government policy, the company said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki has been taking all recommended precautions in its operations against the spread of COVID-19, which includes sanitisation and hygiene, temperature checks, maximising video-conferencing and minimising contact, closing employee travel, health and distancing advisories to employees and following all government directions on the subject.

As a next step, the Government policy now requires closure of production and accordingly the company has taken a decision on production closure, it added.

Earlier in the day, Hero MotoCorp suspended global production, following similar moves by Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. 

