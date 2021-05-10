Covid-19 impact: Yamaha to shut production from May 15-31

Two-wheeler maker India Yamaha Motor (IYM) will suspend manufacturing operations at its plants in Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) and Surajpur (Uttar Pradesh) from May 15-31 in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

The step has been taken to support the government in its fight against Covid-19 and break the chain of Covid-19 transmission. In the current scenario, the health and safety of its employees is the top priority for the company, said a statement.

Yamaha will continue to work closely with its dealers and suppliers to minimise the impact of this interruption and focus on optimisation of stock. The employees working at the corporate office and area offices shall work from home to preserve business continuity while providing the best possible support to customers and business partners.