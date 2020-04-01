Covid-19 lockdown: Bajaj auto extends free service and warranty period of all the products

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday said it is extending its free service and warranty period for two-wheelers and commercial vehicles.
This decision comes in the wake of the 21-day lockdown announced to combat the Coronavirus, it said in a release.
“In view of the current situation of a mandated lockdown owing to Covid-19, Bajaj Auto has decided to extend its service and warranty period of all our vehicles. While social distancing in such troubled times is our collective responsibility, we wanted to ensure that our customers do not face any hurdles as they will not be able to avail our services for the interim period,” said Rakesh Sharma, executive director, Bajaj Auto Ltd.
For two-wheelers, the OE warranty and free service period of all vehicles that are expiring between March 20-April 30, 2020 will now be extended until May 31, 2020.
As for commercial vehicles for which free service – i.e. first/second/third will be due till April 30, 2020 (as per timelines), the time validity will be extended by two months. Additionally, any vehicle for which the warranty is expiring between March and April (up to April 30), the time validity will be extended by two months.
Bajaj Auto has ensured that its nation-wide dealerships will pass on the benefits of free service and extended warranty to all its customers, it said.
