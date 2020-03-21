COVID-19: Reliance Retail keeps grocery stores open

Reliance Retail, the retail arm Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd, is keeping all its grocery stores, except those in the malls, open from 7 am to 11 pm, even as many cities have closed down following the coronavirus crisis.

The stores - Reliance Fresh, Reliance Smart and Reliance Smart Points – are operating in full compliance with directives from the authorities.

The stores’ business hours have also been extended, to help consumers shop for essentials, an RIL spokesperson said in reply to a query from BusinessLine.

Generally, Reliance Retail’s grocery stores are open for business from 10 am to 11 pm.

Reliance Retail, which is also India’s largest retailer, has augmented its supply chain process to ensure stocks of all essentials and their replenishments across all grocery stores.

“In the interest of the health and well-being of our employees working from the stores, we have already initiated protocols of hygiene and sanitation in alignment with global guidelines on disease prevention and control,” the spokesperson said.

The operational stores are working with minimal required workforce and even limiting the number of consumers within the store at any given point of time.

The retail major has provided hand sanitisers for employees at all its stores, and have educated them of the importance of frequently washing hands with soap and water.