COVID-19: Uber India assures financial assistance to drivers tested positive

In the wake of Coronavirus, ride-hailing company, Uber India has assured financial assistance to its drivers if they are diagnosed positive with the virus.

In order to curb the spread of Coronavirus, the Central Government is taking many precautionary measures.

The Government has suspended all visas till April 15. Along with this, the government has also requested people to maintain social distancing. Several State governments have ordered that all private offices and public places will remain shut.

About 223 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in India so far.

There are almost two lakh cases that have been tested positive for coronavirus across the world.

The uncertainty caused by the coronavirus is boeing felt across the world. But we know it’s especially concerning for anyone who relies on our platform to make a living, said Andrew Macdonald, Senior Vice President, Rides and Platform, Uber.

According to recent reports, quoting consultancy firm Redseer, on average, the top seven metros in India see 1.7 million rides per day through Uber and Ola, while pan-India, daily rides through these platforms reach 2.25 million.

“we are providing financial assistance to anyone who drives or delivers with Uber and is diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed in individual quarantine by a public health authority. This assistance is now available worldwide. This is a moment of great challenge, but we are here to support you,”he added.

This assistance will be for up to 14 days if they actively drive or deliver with Uber and get diagnosed with COVID-19 or are personally placed in quarantine by a public health authority, a statement by Uber added.

According to recent reports, both Ola and Uber have suspended their shared rides in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.