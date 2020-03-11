Uber, B.PAC’s ‘Sustainable Mobility’ report suggests ways to tackle congestion in Bengaluru

Green race: Will the world of fashion make the cut?
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
Uber in partnership with the Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC), today, released a research report themed ‘Sustainable Mobility in Bengaluru’ highlighting several measures needed in one of India’s most congested cities. The report also identifies current challenges the city faces, suggests public-private collaboration to improve the city’s mobility patterns.
The launch of the report concludes a nine-month partnership between Uber and B.PAC, which included a series of workshops and round table discussions, engaging stakeholders, elected representatives and administrators in the State to re-think mobility solutions for enhancing the quality of travel for the harried commuters in the city.
The report highlights the following strategic insights that can be implemented through joint action for maximum impact:
Government should look at public-private collaboration and work collectively to build a strong public transport network in the city. Integrating efficient, affordable and safety-first and last mile solutions to build continuity in transit is key to encouraging the use of public transport over private vehicles. The report also suggests putting in place a secure data sharing mechanism to allow private players like Uber share insights into travel data that could help identify mobility patterns and challenges in the city and further assist those portions of the transportation network that are struggling the most.
Incentivising shift from private to public transport requires strong policy support promoting shared mobility services across different modes of transport. The report suggests private players being authorised to run shuttle, bike and auto sharing, as well as carpooling services.
Tracking green trips and green miles travelled instead of the number of electric vehicles (EV) on the road will be a better indicator of the EV ecosystem and incentivising every km run will encourage commercial fleets for early adoption. The report also proposes better financial models to minimise the high upfront cost of the vehicle and battery. Additionally, incentives for electric vehicles and batteries as separate entities will accelerate adoption of EVs considerably.
Prabhjeet Singh, Head of Cities, India and South Asia said, “Uber’s partnership with B.PAC has been invaluable in understanding how we can contribute to improve Bengaluru’s mobility infrastructure. We are always looking to forge innovative partnerships that will help us redefine urban mobility across India. We are confident that our research report will facilitate dialogue amongst stakeholders to discuss the mobility challenges that the city faces and find sustainable solutions to transform the mobility ecosystem in Bengaluru.”
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
It has turned 13 railway stations ‘energy neutral’
How two start-ups use the Internet of Things to provide smart solutions for water related problems
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...
The perpetual bonds issued by the bank stand written down permanently, in full, says RBI
Weak revenue growth, reliance on States for revenue and increasing competition are key risks
The fund has a track record of outperformance during market upsides as well as downsides
There are risks in purchasing an old apartment, though there are pluses, too; what’s required is sound ...
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...