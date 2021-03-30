Covid: ADP to bear vaccination cost of staff, dependents

ADP Private Limited, a captive unit of ADP Inc. (Automatic Data Processing), has announced that it would sponsor the cost of Covid-19 vaccination for its employees and their immediate dependents.

With a revenue base of $14.28 billion, ADP has operations in 142 countries and employs about 58,000 people.

ADP provides business outsourcing and human capital management solutions.

“As a part of this initiative, ADP will cover the cost of the total vaccine for over 50,000 beneficiaries in India spread across Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai. It will also cover over 10,000 beneficiaries in the Philippines,” a company official said on Tuesday.

Those who have taken the vaccine already will also be eligible for the scheme. “The benefit is also not lapse-able or time-bound as eligibility criteria for the vaccine does not include all age-groups at the moment,” Vipul Singh, Divisional Vice-President, and Head HR at ADP India, said in a statement.