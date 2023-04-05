Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (CPCL), a subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), said it achieved a record physical performance of 11.4 MMTPA (million metric tonnes per annum) throughput in FY23.

CPCL’s Manali Refinery achieved the highest-ever throughput of 11.3 MMTPA in 2022–23, which is over 107 per cent of its capacity utilisation, as against 9.0 MMTPA in 2021–22, according to a statement.

The company also surpassed past records in the production of diesel (HSD), petrol (MS), aviation turbine fuel (ATF), naphtha, and hexane by 26.8 per cent, 14.3 per cent, 47.4 per cent, 23 per cent, and 6.3 per cent, respectively, compared to FY22, all of which are the highest-ever in the history of CPCL.

As against the planned capex outlay of ₹584 crore, CPCL spent a higher sum of ₹609 crore on its projects, including JVs.

According to Arvind Kumar, Managing Director, CPCL, the collective effort of the team helped achieve stupendous physical performance in FY232 amid the challenging business environment prevailing in the oil industry.