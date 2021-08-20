CRED launches new peer-to-peer lending feature, CRED Mint

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Fintech platform CRED, on Friday, announced the launch of a new peer-to-peer lending feature called CRED Mint.
CRED Mint is the platform’s first community-driven product that enables members to earn interest on idle money by lending to other high-trust members. The product is being launched in partnership with Liquiloans, an RBI-registered P2P NBFC.
Members who participate in CRED Mint can earn inflation-beating interest rates of up to 9 per cent per annum, CRED said in an official release.
The platform started out as a credit-card repayment platform, rewarding users with points for paying their credit card bills. It then expanded its offerings, including rent payments and personal loans.
CRED members have, on average, ₹2 lakh sitting in their savings accounts. At up to 9 per cent interest, CRED Mint is meant to help enable India’s most creditworthy individuals to be rewarded for responsible financial behaviour, the company said.
CRED members can apply for early access to Mint.
Investments made in CRED Mint will be lent out through CRED Cash, a lending product created for high-trust CRED members, in partnership with licensed banks and NBFCs.
Members have leveraged CRED Cash for emergency spends over the past year; with over ₹2,415 crore disbursed.
The invested money will be routed directly to an escrow account held by CRED’s NBFC partner, Liquiloans, and diversified across 200+ borrowers on average, it further explained.
Members can invest between ₹1,00,000 – ₹10,00,000, commission-free.
They can request withdrawal in one click, partially or in full at any time with no penalty, and earn interest for the period invested. The withdrawal process will completely be online, and the money with interest will be returned to the investor within a working day, it further added.
Kunal Shah, Founder, CRED, said, “The power of CRED is our high-trust community. With CRED Mint, we are enabling members to leverage this trusted community to help one another in their journey of financial progress.”
“The product democratises access to inflation-beating interest rates, and a frictionless, transparent, and delightful financial experience for CRED’s high-trust members,” Shah added.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
Pandit Ravi Shankar and George Harrison pulled off a coup of sorts when they managed to get Bob Dylan, Eric ...
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
A curation of pictures of the great Indian monsoon that sets off a series of events across the country
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...