CreditAccess Grameen Limited has announced the elevation of Ganesh Narayanan as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective August 1, 2023, for a five-year term, subject to shareholders’ approval.

Narayanan, currently serving as the Deputy CEO and Chief Business Officer, brings 25 years of experience in strategic planning and leadership roles in the banking and microfinance sectors. With this transition, he will lead the country’s Non-Banking Financial Company-Micro Finance Institution (NBFC-MFI) into its next phase of growth and expansion, including foraying into non-microfinance products. The current Managing Director and CEO, Udaya Kumar Hebbar, will continue to serve as the Managing Director.

However, the shares went down by 0.58 per cent to ₹1,364 at 12:09 p.m. on BSE.

