CreditAccess Grameen Q1 net up 33% at Rs 96 cr

Towards combating desertification
In September, New Delhi will host the 14th edition of the Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to the UN Convention ...
Micro lender CreditAccess Grameen on Wednesday posted a rise of 33 per cent in net profit at Rs 95.8 crore for the June quarter 2019-20. It had registered a profit of Rs 72.20 crore in the year-ago same period.
Net interest income in April-June of the current fiscal increased over 32 per cent to Rs 246.90 crore from Rs 186.60 crore in the same period a year ago, it said in a release.
The gross loan portfolio rose 39 per cent to Rs 7,619.3 crore from Rs 5,467.9 crore a year ago.
“We continued to further deepen our presence in existing markets and expanded in new geographies by entering Jharkhand in first quarter and Rajasthan and Gujarat in July. “We believe there are significant growth opportunities available for microfinance players with strong balance sheet and non-urban focused business model,” said Udaya Kumar Hebbar, MD and CEO of CreditAccess Grameen.
He said rural markets seem to be temporarily witnessing subdued consumption demand and slower growth particularly in asset-based investments compared to last year.
CreditAccess Grameen stock closed at Rs 522.90 on BSE, down 2.57 per cent from the previous close.
In September, New Delhi will host the 14th edition of the Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to the UN Convention ...
A look at the options to tackle Chennai’s — and the world’s — drinking water shortage
Name of the company: RevFinSet up in: March 2018; started operations in October 2018Based in: New ...
In 2018, the global electric car fleet exceeded 5 million units, up by 2 million units since 2017. E-bikes and ...
The exchange-traded fund will open for subscription on July 29
The scheme’s investments have the highest ratings
I currently invest in the below funds through SIPs for my future, keeping a horizon of 15-20 years: ₹2,000 ...
Have you decided on a dream home? Based on your eligibility and requirement, pick a loan
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...