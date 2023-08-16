CrisprBits, a biotech start-up specialising in CRISPR gene-editing technology, announced a strategic collaboration with point-of-care diagnostic solutions provider Molbio Diagnostics.

The main objective of the collaboration is to revolutionise point-of-care diagnostics through the introduction of CRISPR in Point-of-Care (POC) tests, the company said .The strategic partnership is a step towards accessible, cost-effective, and accurate diagnostic testing on the frontlines.

Additionally, by harnessing the sensitivity and specificity of RNA guide-based target identification of nucleic acid, and the presence of both cis and trans-cleavage properties of certain Cas enzymes, the biotech start-up has developed a platform to build rapid, precise, and affordable POC tests for a wide range of diseases and health conditions.

New gen tests

“This would enable better preventive care and early detection interventions in treatment. This innovation has to be driven in the LMICs (Low and Middle-Income Countries), as developed economies have legacy infrastructure that addresses these issues with access to labs or clinics at a different scale. By teaming up with Molbio Diagnostics, we are combining our innovations to develop and distribute a new generation of tests that are pervasive and will enable early detection and timely treatment,” said Dr Vijay Chandru, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-founder, CrisprBits.

The collaboration is set to identify and capitalise on market opportunities, bringing together their respective strengths and expertise. CrisprBits will spearhead the development of its platform, PathCrisp, for Point-of-Care testing. Simultaneously, Molbio Diagnostics will leverage its manufacturing capability and established sales and marketing network to promote and distribute the developed POC tests worldwide.

The collaboration will focus on building POCTs for swift and accurate detection of various pathogens and genetic markers at the site. Furthermore, the tests will be made available in diverse settings, including clinics, hospitals, and resource-limited areas, where access to reliable diagnostic tools is crucial.

“The coming together of their innovation and our strengths in translation, manufacturing, and distribution has the potential to rapidly provide cutting-edge diagnostics solutions where they are most needed.” This collaboration aligns with our overarching mission to provide reliable and accessible point-of-care diagnostic solutions that empower healthcare professionals globally,” said Dr Chandrashekar Nair, Chief Technical Officer of Molbio Diagnostics.

