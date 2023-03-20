Murugappa Group-owned Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI) announced on Monday that it has signed a licensing agreement for transfer of technology (LAToT) with DRDO’s Research Centre Imarat (RCI) laboratory to manufacture ‘Ceramic Radomes (GELCAST Process) Technology’ used in missile systems.

In a press statement, CUMI said that ceramic radome technology is considered state-of-the-art missile technology around the world. Since missiles undergo extremely high surface temperatures while traveling through the atmosphere, ceramic is considered the optimal radome material. The design of ceramic radomes for defence activities requires deep expertise and stringent testing at every stage to ensure reliability and accuracy.

Subbu Venkatachalam, Head of Marketing at CUMI, said with a strong legacy of being in the material sciences industry for almost 70 years, CUMI is honoured to play a part in shaping India’s destiny by contributing to a strong and self-reliant defence sector.

CUMI said its lightweight ceramic ballistic solutions, engineered with Alumina, Zirconia-Toughened Alumina, and Silicon Carbide, are ergonomic and customisable into various sizes and shapes for use in bulletproof vests. CUMI’s lightweight ceramic materials enable the highest levels of ballistic and blast-proof protection for armoured vehicles, the company added.

CUMI added that the LAToT was handed over at AERO INDIA 2023 in Bengaluru on February 15.