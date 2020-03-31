Cycle Agarbathies to adopt cottage industry model to overcome virus crisis

NR Group, Mysuru-based agarbathi manufacturer and makers of Cycle Pure Agarbathies, has announced its business continuity plan for its employees and vendors across India during the coronavirus crisis.

The organisation said it has adopted the cottage industry model, which generates employment in both rural and urban sectors. Currently, it has more than 5,000 employees working in regular and temporary roles.

Arjun Ranga, Managing Director of Cycle Pure Agarbathies and Managing Partner at NR Group, assured the employees of job security and timely salary The organisation has, in fact, paid salaries to all their employees and associates in advance.

After the crisis ends, the company needs to get running. Ranga said, “Opportunities will arise from places we didn’t expect at all and we would then need a nimble organisation. One thing you don't have to worry about is your job and timely salaries. We are ready for any eventuality and are in this together, so please rest assured about your job and focus on your family.”